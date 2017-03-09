Zackery: God breathes life in the face of hopelessness

By Message Staff

PINEVILLE – In a time when suffering, darkness and desolation are rampant in today’s culture, there is hope God will do just as He did during the time of Ezekiel – bring life when there seems to be no hope.

“There is hope, not because of any human being but because of the God of the universe can breathe life in your lungs in the midst of sufferings,” said Curtis Zackery during Louisiana College’s March 9 chapel service. “Maybe you’re praying there is a revival at your school and you’re starting to feel hopeless. We don’t have to feel hopeless because in the midst of dry desolation God can breathe life into your lungs.”

Zackery, a youth evangelist from Franklin, Tenn., shared with students about how in Ezekiel 37, lifeless bones came alive in a valley of dry bones after Ezekiel asked if they can come alive again. Likewise, God can do the same today.

“It is God who breaths the breath of life,” Zackery said. “There is a living God who wants to breathe life into your lungs. It has everything to do with the God of the universe seeing you in the midst of your desolation and dryness and saying I want to breathe life into your lungs.”

Zackery’s message was part of a campus-wide revival, which began Tuesday, March 7, with a chapel service and concluded Thursday evening, March 9, with a gathering in the student center game room.