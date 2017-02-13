Wood shares about “God’s grand story” during LC chapel

PINEVILLE (LC News) – Michael Wood had his own plans that never included living in Louisiana or becoming a pastor.

But as Wood, who is pastor of First Baptist Church West Monroe, shared with students during the Feb. 9 chapel service at Louisiana College, God has His own plan for their lives. Furthermore, “never forget your position in God’s grand story.”

Drawing from Psalm 78, Wood shared aspects of his ministry journey as he noted three leadership principles: make people a priority, be trustworthy and love others.

“Become the best you can for God so people will see God’s work in you,” he said.

Wood shared leadership principles, which include leading well begins by submitting well, leadership doesn’t start someday, it starts today, do not think of yourself more highly than you ought and leadership is not for wimps.

Regarding pastoral ministry, Wood said, “The good days are better than I thought. And the hard days – harder than I thought. … If my heart is not captured by Christ, I will never love people or be trustworthy, and people will not be my priority.”