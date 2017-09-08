Northshore churches, firefighters giving back in wake of Harvey

By Message Staff

INDEPENDENCE – Churches of the Northshore Baptist Association and the Tangipahoa Parish Fire Department are teaming up to bring some Christian love to Hurricane Harvey survivors in Texas.

They are filling up a 20,000-sq.-ft. warehouse with supplies for shipment to multiple locations in Texas, including a fire department in Houston. Already, two shipments have been delivered to the Texas communities of Vidor and Beaumont.

Kent Newell, Northshore Baptist Association church planting strategist, said they were more than willing to give back to communities that helped the area during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and more recently the record flooding last year.

“The opportunity gives me chills and deeply moves me,” Newell said. “Collecting and delivering these items allows us to be the hands and feet of Jesus.”

The warehouse began accepting donations Tuesday, Sept. 5, and has no ending date yet. Water, non-perishable food, bedding items, baby formula, diapers and cleaning supplies are being accepted at this time. Anyone interested in donating should drop the goods off at any Northshore church, which will then make the delivery to the warehouse.