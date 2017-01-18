Wanted: Louisiana’s longest married couple

By Message Staff

BATON ROUGE – The search is on yet again for Louisiana’s longest married couple.

The Louisiana Family Forum is holding its annual contest to find the top 10 longest-married couples in the state, who will be entered into the family advocacy group’s Marriage Hall of Fame.

“Sharing these stories of life-long faithfulness encourages the next generation to understand that being happily married still happens and still lasts a lifetime. We are honored and obligated to communicate these stories of enduring love,” said Louisiana Family Forum President Gene Mills. “Many have been told that marriage cannot last, that it is too difficult, but our longest married honorees demonstrate that being a ‘Covenant Keeper’ is a life-long commitment.”

Those eligible for the contest must have been married for at least 70 years before Feb. 5. Eligible couples must submit their contact information and wedding date before Feb. 5 to info@lafamilyforum.org.

Last year, Louisiana Family Forum named Lawrence and Varrie Player of Benton as the state’s longest-married couple at 81 years.

The contest is held each year during National Marriage Week USA, which is Feb. 7-14.

The week is an effort “to strengthen individual marriages, reduce divorce, and build a marriage culture.”

For more information on the contest, call 800.606.6470.