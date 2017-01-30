VIDEO: Trump opens up about God’s influence in his presidency

In a recent interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, reporter David Brody asked President Donald Trump about his spiritual journey since becoming leader of the United States.

Trump said he always has felt the need to pray. He added that the office of the presidency is so powerful the he needs God even more to make life and death decisions.

“There’s almost not a decision that you make when you’re sitting in this position that isn’t really a life-altering position,” Trump said. “So God comes into it even more so.”