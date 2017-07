More than 400 middle school students enjoyed a time of worship July 10-14 at Camp Fuego during at Acadian Baptist Center in Eunice and grew closer to Christ as the week progressed.

Since the camp in its 20th year now moved to Acadian Baptist Center in 2011, it has grown by leaps and bounds from its first year, when 250 students attended. This year, 80 campers made a first-time decision to follow Christ, 70 rededicated their life to Christ and 62 surrendered to Christian ministry.