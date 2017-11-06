ULM, SLU BCMs push hard to complete facilities

By Brian Blackwell, Message Staff Writer

ALEXANDRIA (LBM) – Two Baptist Collegiate Ministries are pushing hard to raise funds to complete facility projects at their respective schools.

The University of Louisiana-Monroe BCM is making something of a fourth quarter drive to raise between $200,000 and $300,000 to complete its new building on campus, located close to Malone Stadium.

Meanwhile, the BCM at Southeast Louisiana University is making much needed renovations, Phase 1, to its original facilities, opened in 1964, to improve the offices, restrooms, kitchen, common areas and worship center, and, to build apartments, Phase 2, for BCM students serving as interns and facility managers. Both phases need about $100,000, each, to be completed.

ULM’s NEW BUILDING

ULM BCM Director Chad McClurg told the Baptist Message, the new building will serve as a legacy facility for campus ministry to generations of students.

He said he is “trying to push the ball down the field for one last fundraising effort,” partnering with churches, BCM friends and alumni “to see this amazing project to completion.”

Since June, volunteers from the BCM and area churches have joined paid construction personnel to work on the project. Once completed, the building will feature a lobby, offices, game room, conference area, combined worship and lunch room, kitchen, restrooms and apartments.

The new 10,000 sq. ft. building will be nearly double the size of the former structure, which was demolished in May 2015. McClurg said the new facility will help make possible the return of the 12:01 lunch program, and estimates up to 250 can be served when operations in the new building begin sometime early 2018.

Michael Richards, a junior from Kilgore, Texas, said he is excited about the prospect “to be back on campus” in a new building “that will help increase our outreach.”

In the meantime, McClurg and BCM leaders will continue to use ULM campus space for its offices and to gather for worship services at College Place Baptist Church located near the campus.

Visit the ULM BCM website to find out how to contribute financially or to volunteer your services to complete the remaining construction projects.

SLU’s RENOVATIONS

SLU BCM Director Matt Middlecamp told the Baptist Message that around $100,000 still is needed to complete the renovations composing Phase 1, which he hopes will wrap up by the end of November.

“As any building built 53 years ago, ours needs repairs and updates to make the building more attractive and conducive to ministry to this generation of students,” Middlecamp said. “They want authentic relationships, and we will be providing a place to foster and establish relationships.”

When the renovations are completed, the seating capacity for Thursday evening worship gatherings will be 250, an increase from the previous capacity for 175 students. The building also will host Bible studies for freshmen and discipleship opportunities for upperclassmen.

The materials to complete the second phase will cost $100,000, with individual volunteers as well groups such as the Baptist Builders providing labor to complete the apartments.

Throughout the renovations, Middlecamp and BCM leaders have used Crossroads Church near the campus for office space and worship gatherings.

“Our renovations will allow us to provide an even better setting for students to come and be trained and equipped to live out their faith daily,” Middlecamp said. “The goal is for them to build relationships in order to share.”

Contact Matt Middlecamp to learn how you can donate funds or volunteer services to help with the renovations or the apartments: slubcm@gmail.com, or, 985.345.7187, or, P.O. Box 2652, Hammond, La. 70404.