ULM BCM to break ground on new building March 8

By Message Staff

MONROE – The Baptist Collegiate Ministry at the University of Louisiana-Monroe will break ground on a new building Wednesday, March 8.

Scheduled for noon, the groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 1005 University Avenue with a lunch to follow. This new facility will be built within 12-18 months on the existing property of the original building, which was demolished in 2015. Since the building was torn down, the ministry has held worship services at College Place Baptist Church, just a few blocks from the ULM campus.

Once complete, the center will be able to hold between 300 and 400 people for worship services, meals and special programs.

ULM BCM director Chad McClurg said the new building will position the ministry to reach students for decades to come.

“We are excited about the impact BCM will continue to make at ULM,” said McClurg. “Our ministry loves the students, faculty, and administration of this university and we are grateful to many faithful givers to this project so that we can continue our ministry here.”

For information about ULM BCM visit www.ulmbcm.com.