Two students with ties to Louisiana graduate from Southern Seminary

By Craig Sanders, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Two students with ties to Louisiana graduated from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in its recent spring commencement ceremony.

Southern Seminary conferred degrees to 317 Southern master’s and doctoral students on May 19, and 149 Boyce College students May 12. A news release about the 158th commencement ceremony is available at news.sbts.edu.

The commencement address delivered by President R. Albert Mohler Jr. is available at the seminary website. A manuscript is also available at seminary President Al Mohler’s website.

Students with Louisiana ties receiving their degrees were Chad M. Chauvin, a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, graduating with a Master of Divinity, and Kyle D. Claunch, a member of First Baptist Church in Slidell, graduating with a Doctor of Philosophy.