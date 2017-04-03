Two dead after Louisiana hammered by strong storms

By Message Staff

ALEXANDRIA — Hours after powerful storms tore through many parts of Louisiana Sunday, April 2, Louisiana Baptists were quickly on the ground, responding to neighbors whose homes were heavily damaged.

Around 75 people from Calvary Baptist Church in Alexandria divided into five teams Monday morning, April 3, and helped clean up yards in nearby neighborhoods.

“We are here to help the neighbors walk through a difficult time,” said David Brooks, pastor of Calvary Baptist. “This is one way we can come alongside them and let them know we care and want to help.”

James Thompson, whose niece’s home was damaged, said he was thankful the church members came out to help.

“They are a God-send,” Thompson said. “These people are a blessing and are bringing all of us happiness.”

For much of the day April 2 and into the morning hours April 3, portions of the state were deluged with torrential rains and high winds.

The Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness reported four confirmed tornadoes in the state, but that number could increase following assessment by National Weather Service personnel.

A suspected tornado flipped a mobile home off its foundation Sunday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Martin Parish killing a mother and her 3-year-old daughter in Breaux Bridge according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

In assessing the aftermath of Sunday’s storms KALB-TV meteorologist Trevor Sonnier wrote Rapides, Grant and LaSalle Parishes had two, possibly three tornadoes. He is waiting on confirmation from the National Weather Service.

There were also widespread reports of quarter-sized or higher hail, lots of wind damage and wide-scale flash flooding.

“A supercell thunderstorm began to show signs of rotation as it moved north of Glenmora,” said Sonnier. “The storm moved up HWY 165 towards Forest Hill. At 1:53pm, the 911 center reported a tornado just north of Forest Hill.

“The storm continued to move northeast, taking a left jog, which put it on a direct path to hit Alexandria. At 2:12pm, reports came in of roof damage on Dorchester Street, trees down on Mildred Avenue, and flying metal near Debarges on Halsey Street,” he said.

The Alexandria Police Department said on its Facebook page a number of structures were damaged throughout the city, including on Jackson St. extension and MacArthur Drive. Also, the city received 8 to 10 inches of rain in a two-hour period causing major flooding.

There were no reported serious injuries associated with this event.

Alexandria Police and Alexandria Fire workers rescued approximately 100 individuals from structures and another 30 from vehicles stranded in high water.

The City of Alexandria opened a temporary shelter at the Bolton Avenue Community Center which housed 12 persons overnight Sunday.

Around 3:30pm, another strong storm moved across northeastern Rapides, southeastern Grant and through central LaSalle parishes. This cell continued to move northeastward, producing possibly a strong tornado across the Jena area. At 4:10pm, a report came in from Midway of multiple trees down and structural damage to buildings.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles reported Sunday’s rainfall amounts varied by location. Fort Polk measured nearly 10 inches, Deville 9 to 10 inches, Marksville 6 inches, Lake Charles 8 inches and Dequincy 2 inches.

In northeast Louisiana severe thunderstorms toppled power lines and trees and caused one reported injury.

The parishes of Franklin, Caldwell, Madison, LaSalle, Richland, Tensas, East Carroll, Grant, Catahoula and Winn were pounded by high winds, hail and heavy rainfall causing flash flood watches and warnings to be issued. Thousands were without power.

There was one injury reported.

In southeast Louisiana besides flooding in Livingston and East Baton Rouge Parishes, two EF-1 tornadoes were confirmed near the north side of Covington and the other in Madisonville by the NWS in New Orleans.

The severe weather continued Monday in southeast Louisiana with the National Weather Service reported it was seeing almost 800 lightning strikes in a five-minute period in Baton Rouge.

Also, on Monday a flash flood warning was issued for St. Tammany and southeastern Tangipahoa parishes which included Mandeville, Covington and Slidell. Following the storms passage, the NWS reported numerous streets in Slidell were impassable because of standing water of one to 1.5 feet.

Thousands of Entergy customers were without electricity but there were no reports of flooded homes.

Gibbie McMillan, Louisiana Baptists State Disaster Relief Director, told the Message that a team was mobilizing to respond to damage in Jena, April 3. He was unaware of any damage to Louisiana Baptist churches.