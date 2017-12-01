Trinity Western University confident following Supreme Court dates

By Linda Munro, Moonraker public relations

LANGLEY, B.C. – Following two days of argument at the Supreme Court, Trinity Western University (TWU) is optimistic Canada’s highest court will arrive at a decision that supports the freedom of all faith groups and other minorities in Canada.

At the Supreme Court today several intervenors supported Trinity Western University by noting that an open and diverse Canada requires making space for different ideas and beliefs.

“We are pleased the Supreme Court afforded us the opportunity to have our case heard. We know the Supreme Court justices will carefully consider the case and we are confident they will decide in favour of a truly free, diverse and pluralistic Canadian society,” says Earl Phillips, executive director of TWU’s proposed School of Law.

Over the past two days the court heard from Trinity Western University, the Law Societies of British Columbia and Ontario, and an unprecedented number of interveners, on whether TWU’s law school graduates will be accepted into the practice of law. The court’s decision is expected within the next several months.

“This case is about more than our law school. It is about freedom for all faith communities and other minorities in Canada,” says TWU President Bob Kuhn. “As the BC Court of Appeal stated when it decided in favour of the law school, ‘a society that does not admit of and accommodate differences cannot be a free and democratic society’.”