TONY PERKINS: Planned Parenthood, no friend of parents

By Tony Perkins

It seems the hits just keep on coming for America’s abortion titan, Planned Parenthood. In the past few days, more devastating facts have surfaced about the organization that profits from the more than 300,000 abortions it performs every year: Planned “Parenthood” is not really for parents.

The overwhelming data already supports the fact that Planned Parenthood is not a “women’s health” organization. Their clinics provide far fewer services than other federally qualified health centers (Planned Parenthood offers no mammograms, immunizations, or radiological services, for example). And even the liberal Washington Post has lampooned their ridiculous lie about abortion constituting only three percent of their services.

Their attempt to pivot and claim they provide “prenatal care” is also being debunked as just more false advertising. Undercover videos have surfaced from Planned Parenthood clinics all around the country. Of their 97 affiliates contacted by undercover investigators at Live Action Network, only five facilities provided prenatal care of any sort. Even more shocking? More than once, workers openly admitted the name “Planned Parenthood” is deceptive!

In a second set of videos, Planned Parenthood employees are caught on tape saying the only reason they offer ultrasounds is for abortion — not for prenatal care of any sort. In fact, staffers turn away the monitors during the ultrasounds they perform so that patients can’t see the images. It seems they would have to. As Lila Rose, President of the Live Action Network remarked, “[S]howing a woman an ultrasound image would reveal the beating heart as well as moving arms and kicking legs, destroying the ‘clump of cells’ myth Planned Parenthood perpetuates to try to make abortion easier to accept.”

House Republicans are incensed. In a press conference Feb. 2 on Capitol Hill, Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.) said: “The dark deception of Planned Parenthood continues to make tragic victims of unborn babies and their mothers.” Rep. Diane Black (R-Tenn.) joined him, stressing, “Planned Parenthood should consider today’s press conference as notice: the days of their organization receiving a free ride from taxpayers and a blind eye from Washington are coming to an end.”

This latest revelation is yet another reason Congress should move quickly with a budget reconciliation bill that will gut Obamacare and stop the flow of about 80 percent of the taxpayer money that goes to the abortion giant. The money will be redirected to full-service health clinics that do not do abortions.

Originally posted at FRC.org.​ Tony Perkins is president of the Family Research Council and interim pastor of Greenwell Springs Baptist Church in Greenwell Springs.