Three commit to follow Christ at LC chapel service

By Norm Miller, Louisiana College communications

Three Louisiana College students each indicated their desire to become Christ followers at the conclusion of LC’s Feb. 7 chapel service.

Louisiana Baptist Convention Evangelism Associate Keith Manuel challenged and encouraged students when preaching from Joshua 24:14-15 the chapel sermon titled “Choices.”

Manuel, also an adjunct professor for LC, related several tough choices he made throughout his life and told students, “You are making ‘decisions on steroids’ right now.”

Despite life’s obstacles, Manuel advised students: “Don’t you ever listen to anyone who tells you to quit. It’s a choice to be an #AndThenSome student.”

“And then some” evolved into a motto at LC as well as a popular Twitter hashtag, locally, after LC President Rick Brewer mentioned the phrase in a December 2015 commencement message. “Do hard work – and then some,” Brewer said.

God calls no one to mediocrity, Manuel said.

Noting God’s protection and promises, Manuel encouraged students to “consider the past to help make the right decisions today” and to consider the future to see where God might lead.

“Your present condition doesn’t have to be your future,” said Manuel, who concluded the service as he led students to silently pray in repentance and faith.

“Strong message in chapel,” Brewer later tweeted.

Thursday February 7, LC welcomes Michael Wood, lead pastor of First Baptist Church, West Monroe. Chapel begins at 11 a.m. Watch online at http://ow.ly/hzFB307RyYt.