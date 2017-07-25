Thieves make off with thousands in equipment from Suburban Baptist Church

By Message Staff

NEW ORLEANS – Just a few months away from completing a renovation to its buildings that were heavily damaged by a tornado in February, Suburban Baptist Church has suffered yet another setback – theft inside its worship center.

Multiple times in the past six days, burglars have broken into the worship center and stolen office and construction equipment, according to Pastor Jeffery Friend. But just like the tornado that tried to destroy the church’s spirit, Friend said a theft will not stop the congregation from moving back into its buildings.

“I truly believe wherever God is showing out, you should look for Satan to show up,” Friend said. “I’m not surprised bad things have started to happen. In fact I anticipated it. But God has been doing amazing things at and for Suburban.”

Among the items stolen were three computers, two televisions, two printers, power tools and shingles. Until they can install a security system in two weeks, the church also has to pay $1,800 for overnight armed security guards.

Friend said an investigation by the New Orleans Police Department is ongoing.

An EF-3 tornado touched down in eastern New Orleans Feb. 7, heavily damaging Southern Baptist Church’s facilities. More than 100 churches from across the U.S. responded in the months following the tornado, helping rebuild the facilities.

Most recently, First Baptist Church in Haughton worked on the rebuild and will continue doing so this weekend when they team up with Grace Baptist Church in Springfield, Tenn., to help finish the worship center. Gevan Spinney, pastor of First Baptist Haughton, is Louisiana Baptist Convention president and Steve Freeman, pastor of Grace Baptist, is Tennessee Baptist Convention president.

Friend is hoping the stolen equipment can be recovered so the rebuilding process can continue without many interruptions.

“Pray that the skilled help keeps coming and we can afford to go in when it’s time to go in,” he said. “It would be terrible to go into a new building and it’s empty.”

For more information on how you can donate money or replacements for the stolen equipment or supplies or how you can get involved in the rebuild at Suburban Baptist, contact Friend at friendJeffery1@msn.com. Financial gifts can be sent to 4534 Hauck Drive, New Orleans, LA 70127.