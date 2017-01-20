STEVE HORN: A Prayer for Inauguration Day

By Steve Horn, pastor, First Baptist Lafayette

I am sure that since today is Inauguration Day, more articles will come your way than you can possibly read. Well, here is one more. I will try to keep it short.

Back in December, I had the privilege of praying as the Louisiana Electoral College formally cast their votes. I want to share with you the content of my prayer that day in hopes that you might join me in praying along these lines as President Trump takes office today.

Heavenly Father,

As the Psalmist declared, “Some trust in chariots and some trust in horses, but we will trust in the name of the Lord, our God.” (Psalm 20:7)

We give You thanks today as we should do in all things. We give You thanks for grace upon our nation. We give You thanks for the opportunity to participate in an election. We give You thanks for the election of Donald Trump.

And now, oh God, we pray in the spirit of the prophet of old, Zechariah. We pray for favor and union. We pray for unity in our nation and we pray for the favor of God to rest on our nation. (Zechariah 11:7)

We pray for God’s wisdom to rest both on President Trump and Vice-President Pence. We pray in the spirit of 1 Timothy 2 that they might lead us in such a way that allows us to lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness so that the gospel of Jesus Christ might advance.

We pray for a peaceful transition of power which has been one of the hallmarks of our nation.

We pray, beyond all these things, that we might experience a spiritual awakening that sweeps across our nation.

And, help us to be reminded that in order to truly be a great nation, we must be first of all be a Godly nation.

In Jesus’ Name,

Amen.

