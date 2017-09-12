Spencer Baptist to hold revival services Sept. 24-27

Spencer Baptist Church will host a revival Sept. 24-27. Lyndon Longoria will serve as the evangelist and Kerry Longoria will bring the special music. The church is located at 5764 Hwy. 143 in Spencer. David Richmond is pastor.
