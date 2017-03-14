Southern Baptist Disaster Relief deliver hay to areas affected by wildfires

By Message Staff

Just days after Southern Baptist Disaster Relief officials made an urgent plea for donations to assist ranchers who have lost thousands of acres of land and cattle from recent wildfires in the Midwest and Texas, help has been pouring in from throughout the U.S.

According to Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief State Director Sam Porter, more than 4,000 bales have been committed to delivery and they are awaiting on more truckers to become available to haul hay from Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Texas Baptist Men have moved more than 4,000 bales to the Texas panhandle, meeting all of their needs in just four days, Porter said. Another 150 bales have been delivered from Louisiana.

“We just need the same kind of response from the other states to meet the need in Oklahoma and south Kansas,” Porter said. “People are stepping up, God bless them, they just need to keep it coming.”

Donations needed include bales or rolls of hay, trucks to transport the hay and money for fuel to transport the hay or purchase additional hay bales.

“We are thankful for the generous people who have responded already and trust God will move on the hearts of His people to complete the task of meeting the needs of those who have been through a horrible experience,” said Gibbie McMillan, Louisiana Baptists state disaster relief director.

To donate, contact the Eastern Louisiana Baptist Association office at 225-664-9309 or info@elbamissions.org, or the associate associational missions coordinator Freddie Arnold, 225-362-9103 or freddie.arnold@gmail.com. Additional donations can be made by clicking here.