Through song and service annual LABASYC tour will shine the light of Jesus

By Message Staff

PINEVILLE – More than 80 high school students will mix music with evangelistic outreach during the Louisiana Baptist All State Youth Choir’s 7-day tour.

During the next week the choir will make stops in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Memphis, Tenn., where the students will sing at concert venues and share Christ with others in detention facilities, addiction treatment centers and city parks.

“It’s my pleasure to hang out with LBASYC,” said Herb Armentrout, youth music consultant who will direct the youth choir. “The purpose of this choir is to share the love of Christ with folks who do not know him. We’re going to be doing that all over Cincinnati and Memphis this next week. It’s going to be a great time.”

In its 34th year, the LBASYC is made up of students who audition at the beginning of January and practice at various times leading up to the day they depart for tour. This year’s choir tour is June 9-16.

Peter Howard, a member of First Baptist Church in New Orleans, is among those students who have participated multiple times. He and other members of the choir spent a few days this week at Louisiana College in Pineville preparing for the tour.

“I am really excited to being going to Cincinnati to share the love of Christ,” said Howard, who is participating in his third tour.

This will be the fourth and final tour for Kristi Roshto, a member of First Baptist Church in Pineville.

“Sharing God’s love through song is a passion of mine,” she said. “And Louisiana Baptist All State Youth Choir is a wonderful way to reach people in ways that I wouldn’t have thought before.”