Simple but powerful message at Girls Mission Camp results in six surrendering to Jesus

By Message Staff

WOODWORTH – The message was a simple one … God can use anyone.

In the midst of a busy week at Girls Mission Camp, missionary Star Williams* asked campers to be still and think for a few moments about their passions. Moments later, Williams told the students, first through sixth graders, how they could then use their passions to help bring people to Christ.

“All of these things God can use for His glory to help people know about Jesus,” Williams said. “God can use you. Don’t let anyone say to you that you can’t do it, because you can. We want you to be obedient. Whatever God wants you to do, just say yes to Him.”

The camp at Tall Timbers Baptist Conference Center drew 242 campers, adult and staff from 24 churches. Its theme was “Dive In,” based on Luke 10:27-28.

Campers participated in missions, crafts, fishing, paddleboats, hiking, a Luau, ropes course, swimming and Bible study sessions. They also heard inspiring messages from camp pastor Joe Wood and took part in worship led by Molly Jo Johnson.

By camp’s end, six campers accepted Christ and another three re-dedicated their lives to Jesus.

Jess Archer, children and youth missions education strategist for Louisiana Baptists, said the girls embraced the camp’s theme.

“Each day at camp the Lord allowed us to ‘Dive In’ and experience His love,” Archer said. “As a result of the campers hearing about how to have a personal relationship with Christ each day, six campers trusted Christ as their Savior and three rededicated their lives to Christ. We rejoice with our young sisters in Christ.”

Among those enjoying their time at camp was Cassidy Bealle, a member of Pineville Park Baptist Church in Pineville.

“I like to learn about God and have fun meeting new friends, which is why I love this camp,” she said. “Everyone can share Jesus and be a missionary, even if it’s not doing it for a job. Last year they told us how important it is to tell people about God at school and I did it this year, and will do it again this upcoming year at school.”

Brooklyn Coffey, a member of Houston River Baptist Church in Sulphur, enjoyed the arts and crafts time.

“I love to draw things, so when we go to do this, I was so excited, especially about making a pineapple craft,” Coffey said. “We also got to learn about being a missionary and I will do that when I get back to my house and school.”

*Name changed for security purposes.