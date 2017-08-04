Scalise recipient of Louisiana Family Forum’s Gladiator Award

By Louisiana Family Forum

BATON ROUGE — Congressman and Majority Whip of the U.S. House Steve Scalise is the recipient of the Louisiana Family Forum’s Gladiator Award, the organization announced Friday, Aug. 4.

Given out during its annual Legislative Awards Gala Sept. 21, the award is presented to the recipient who the organization finds as committed to the principles of life, liberty and limited government.

“Honoring Steve Scalise as the Gladiator for 2017 is an easy choice given his integrity, his dedication to Louisiana, and his outstanding leadership,” said Louisiana Family Forum President Gene Mills. “Steve is known as the go-to guy who gets things done and who maintains respect for his colleagues even amid the D.C. division and strife.”

Scalise has a long history of fighting for conservative principles and a lifetime of achievement in working for Louisiana families, according to the Louisiana Family Forum. During his twelve years in the Louisiana legislature, he was a champion for the sanctity of life and traditional marriage.

In 2004, he authored the constitutional “marriage amendment,” defining marriage as the union of one man and one woman. In the years following Hurricane Katrina, he led relief efforts on the state level and focused on updating emergency preparedness measures for future disaster response.

Scalise has consistently scored 100 percent on the Louisiana Family Forum legislative scorecards and the vote scorecards of our national affiliate Family Research Council Action. As a member of Congress, Scalise has remained a staunch defender of the Constitution and consistently voted to protect the unborn. Scalise was instrumental in securing aid for recovery efforts after the BP Oil spill and the great flood of 2016.

As Majority Whip, Scalise has provided a powerful voice to the people of Louisiana in the halls of power in Washington D.C. His rise to leadership early in his congressional career points to the caliber of his character and outstanding ability to connect people to work toward shared goals.

Additionally, during the gala, Louisiana Family Forum will bestow Life and Liberty Awards to the following state lawmakers for legislation authored and signed into law by the governor:

Rep. Walt Leger (New Orleans) – Criminal Justice Reinvestment.

Criminal Justice Reinvestment. Sen. Beth Mizell (Bogalusa) – Human trafficking and parental consent for minors’ abortion.

Human trafficking and parental consent for minors’ abortion. Sen. John Milkovich (Bossier) – Prohibits the sale of baby body parts.

Prohibits the sale of baby body parts. Rep. Jimmy Harris (New Orleans) – Establish statewide re-entry courts.

Establish statewide re-entry courts. Rep. Julie Emmerson (Carencro) – Certification of specialty training for employment of former inmates.

Louisiana Family Forum will present these awards along with outstanding and family advocates at its annual gala at The Church Baton Rouge. The public is invited to participate details online at www.LaFamilyForum.org.