Rolling Hills Ministries issues immediate call for thrift store donations

By Message Staff

RUSTON – The unexpected warm weather in February is not only bringing out an early bloom in flowers but causing a need for donations in the Rolling Hills Ministries thrift stores.

“Normally this time of the year, we are slow because the weather is usually cooler and people haven’t cleaned out their closets yet,” said David Abernathy, executive director of Rolling Hills. “But this year, business is booming. Because we really haven’t had a winter, people are coming in and needing clothes, knick knacks and other items that we are running low on.”

Abernathy said the immediate needs include clothes, furniture, shoes and linens for its stores in Aracdia, Bossier City and Ruston.

Drop-off locations are:

Arcadia

1820 North Railroad Ave., 71001

Call 318-263-4822 for a donation pick up!

24-hour donation drop off

Bossier City

2695 E Texas St, LA 71111

Call 318-562-3880 for a donation pick up!

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for donations

Ruston

3487 Hwy. 33, LA 71270

Call 318-251-0065 for a donation pick up!

24-hour donation drop off