Some relief for pastors & wives impacted by disasters

By Brian Blackwell, Message Staff Writer

ST FRANCISVILLE – Louisiana Baptist pastors and their wives affected by either of the historic floods of 2016 are invited to take advantage of a gift, courtesy of the missions and ministries and pastoral leadership teams at the state missions office – some days of relaxation on the grounds of Judson Retreat Center.

Couples will have the option of choosing to attend one of two identical overnight retreats – either May 15-16 or May 16-17 at the center, located at 10330 Peterson Road in St. Francisville. Each retreat will begin at 3 p.m. and end at noon the following day.

Endel Lee, a military church planting catalyst with the North American Mission Board, will be the speaker and Ben Waites, a musical evangelist from Ball, will lead the music. Additionally, Fred Luter, pastor of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church in New Orleans, will share some inspirational words during the Monday evening session.

“This conference is to assist the pastor and his wife to be able to unload and reload for the long haul,” said Gibbie McMillian, Louisiana Baptists state disaster relief director. “Pastors carry too much stress and they need opportunities like this to take a load off and be able to relax for even a little while among fellow strugglers.

“Most of the time the spouses are the ones feeling the stress and pressure but they too need a time to unload safely and among friends,” he continued. “It is our hope to assist these servants of God and time to take load off.”

Combined, the two record floods damaged 83 Louisiana Baptist churches and 52 homes of pastors, McMillan said.

The retreat includes lodging and meals at no cost to the pastor and his spouse. For more information, call 318.448.3402 or email gibbie.mcmillan@louisianabaptists.org.