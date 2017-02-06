Record numbers ‘march for life’ at Cenla event

By Brian Blackwell, Message Staff Writer

A record Louisiana Life March Central crowd of more than 5,000 turned out to boldly proclaim a simple message – that every life matters.

Many held signs such as “Abortion Hurts Women” and “Louisiana Is Preaux Life.” Others simply walked alongside their spouses, children or fellow church members.

The march began at Louisiana College in Pineville and ended at the amphitheater in downtown Alexandria.

“God’s people across Cenla showed up in full force today to march for an abortion-free Louisiana,” said Brian Gunter, pastor of First Baptist Church in Pollock and organizer of the march. “We exceeded all expectations with over 5,000 people taking a stand for life: I am overwhelmed by how God’s people are coming together like never before to fight the greatest evil ever perpetrated upon humanity. God’s people will win the fight to protect every life, and today we made a giant step toward that goal.”

In his post-rally message, Gunter said the dream of a pregnancy crisis center is closer to reality. By the end of 2017, the center could open. A location will be announced once funding is secured.

“We encourage local churches to include Cenla pregnancy center in their missions giving budget,” he said.

LC President Rick Brewer was among those who spoke at a pre-march rally.

“As we march today, let’s remember that the heinous practice of abortion is not only a constitutional issue, a political issue, and a moral issue, it is also an emotional issue,” Brewer said. “We therefore will not respond to abortion supporters with combustible violence; rather, we will respond with civility and gentleness.

“We will follow the example of those who marched a week ago in D.C., and were recently cited as ‘the best and brightest of the pro-life movement demonstrating love and compassion. Not only for the smallest victims of abortion, but for those taken captive by the hollow and deceptive philosophy of the pro-abortion movement.'”

Jeremy Nunnally, student minister at Trinity Baptist Church in Pineville, said the march was a great opportunity to be a voice for the unborn while also remembering that pro-life also includes adoption. Nunnally and his wife last year adopted a young girl.

“It’s been a blessing to bring someone in our family and reminds us of how big God’s love is,” he said. “We now remember the value of life everyday we look into the eyes of our little girl.”

The theme for this year’s march was “Protect Them Both.” Organizers wanted to emphasize the pro-life movement values not only the unborn child but their mothers who have alternatives to abortion, such as crisis pregnancy centers in the state.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, preliminary numbers for 2015 show 9,311 abortions took place, an average of 26 per day. The total represents a 10 percent decrease from the 10,211 abortions performed in 2014. That figure also is the lowest number of abortions performed in the state since 2012, when 9,225 were reported.

The march in Alexandria/Pineville was the final Louisiana Life March of the year.

On Jan. 21, more than 1,500 people participated in the Louisiana Life March South in Baton Rouge. And on Jan. 27, more than 2,000 Louisianans joined 500,000 others from across the nation and world to stand up for the unborn in the 44th Annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. The following day the Louisiana Life March North in Shreveport/Bossier City drew more than 9,000 – its highest ever.