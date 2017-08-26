PreTeen Invasion encourages students to build foundation on Christ

By Message Staff

LAFAYETTE – When many in the culture are urging a foundation built on worldly ideals, Christians should instead focus on one centered on God, Terry Young reminded more than 350 pre-teens on Saturday, Aug. 26.

“You have a purpose,” Young said during PreTeen Invasion at First Baptist Church in Lafayette. “Your purpose can be great or you can settle for less.

“Don’t listen to the lies of the world,” he said. “Satan wants to tell you all kinds of lies. But God came to build our life, to make it better.”

Young, pastor of Airline Baptist

Church in Bossier City, was the main speaker for PreTeen Invasion at First Baptist Church in Lafayette. The event also featured music by the worship team from Cypress Baptist Church in Benton and games led by the Louisiana College Interactive Team.

Participants had the choice between two locations – Temple Baptist Church in Ruston on Aug. 19 or First Baptist Church in Lafayette on Aug. 26 – for this age group’s annual evangelism conference. Though the event took place at two separate locations on two separate dates, it offered the same games, interactive activities, worship and Gospel opportunities.

More than 550 attended PreTeen Invasion in Ruston and 350 more came to Lafayette.

David Anderson, children’s ministry strategist for Louisiana Baptists, said PreTeen Invasion has become the go-to event to celebrate going back to school.

“I love it because it gives kids the chance to come and just be kids in a church setting, but also because we present the Gospel and we give kids a chance to turn their lives over to Christ,” he said. “It can change their lives for all eternity.”

Third grader AJ Armand was among 16 attending from Vick Baptist Church.

“I liked how the speaker told us that Jesus made us in different images,” he said. “That was important for me to remember as I am going back to school.”

Second grader Austin Fitzgerald also enjoyed Young’s message.

“I liked when he ran into the blocks, which made me laugh but taught me a lesson about building the right foundation,” said Young, a member of Life Point Church in Mansura.