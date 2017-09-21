President Trump stands for truth

By Franklin Graham

Thank God we have a president who stands for truth and is not afraid to speak truth to the whole world. President Donald J. Trump’s address to the United Nations General Assembly may have been one of the best speeches ever given to that body. It made you proud to be an American. I hope you will join me in praying for this man, that God will guide and direct him. He reminded the world, “If the righteous many do not confront the wicked few, then evil will triumph.”

Click here to watch the president’s U.N. speech.