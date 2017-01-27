‘Preaux-Life’ — 2000 Louisianians participate in D.C. March for Life

By Brian Blackwell, Message Staff Writer

WASHINGTON, D.C. – More than 2,000 Louisianans joined 500,000 others from across the nation and world to stand up for the unborn in the 44th Annual March for Life Friday, Jan. 27.

Ben Clapper, executive director of Louisiana Right to Life, told the Baptist Message that he was encouraged to see so many people brave the cold weather to march for life.

“These brave warriors, most of them young people, send a strong message to our nation that life must be protected from beginning to end,” Clapper said. “Over 2000 Louisianians joined the crowd and brought the “Preaux-life” message to Washington DC.”

During the pre-march rally, Vice President Mike Pence told the crowd he was humbled to become the highest ranking U.S. official to speak at the event. He said ending tax-payer funded abortions and appointing a pro-life Supreme Court judge are among the priorities of the administration of President Donald Trump.

Pence encouraged all supporters of life to show compassion as they continue the pro-life battle.

He encouraged supporters of the pro-life movement to show compassion.

“Because of all of you and the many thousands who stand with us in marches like this all across the nation, life is winning again in America,” Pence said.

Other speakers included Kellyanne Conway, senior counsel to President Donald Trump; Benjamin Watson, former New Orleans Saint and current Baltimore Raven; Abby Johnson, former Planned Parenthood director; and Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York City.

The March of Life is just one of many pro-life marches around the U.S. in January.

On Jan. 21, more than 1,500 people participated in the Louisiana Life March South in Baton Rouge. Two others are planned in the state, Jan. 28 in Shreveport/Bossier City and Feb. 4 in Alexandria/Pineville.

The theme for this year’s Louisiana Life Marches is “Protect Them Both.” Organizers wanted to emphasize the pro-life movement values not only the unborn child but their mothers who have alternatives to abortion, such as crisis pregnancy centers in the state.