Prayer service brings Christ’s hope inside Alexandria Mega Shelter

By Message Staff

ALEXANDRIA – A group of pastors brought the hope of Christ inside the LSU AgCenter mega-shelter to more than 1,000 Hurricane Harvey evacuees Friday, Sept. 1.

Five pastors offered words of encouragement inside the mega-shelter on the campus of LSU-Alexandria while lay people set up booths in the parking lot outside to pray with anyone interested. Held in the lobby of the building, participants also sang and heard from Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy, Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields and Rapides Parish Sheriff William Earl Hilton.

Nathan Martin, pastor of Christian Challenge Worship Center in Pineville, received a call from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s around 4 p.m. Thursday requesting they hold the multi-denominational prayer service.

While media and the public were not allowed inside, Martin shared with the Baptist Message that the presence of the Holy Spirit was powerful during the prayer service.

“Things began a bit chaotically at the beginning,” Martin said to pastors who participated after the service concluded. “It seemed like we were voices speaking into a waterfall. But as our time went on, more and more people were engaged in what was being shared, and by the end of the service … well, you saw.

“People were so impacted, tears were shed, joy was expressed, and God was glorified in that shelter,” he continued. “I can’t thank you enough for being willing to do something that has no benefit for you personally. You gave of yourselves selflessly and you served people who will probably never darken the doors of your church or contribute to your life in any meaningful way. But you did it because you are true servants of God.”

Stewart Holloway, pastor of First Baptist Church in Pineville, was among five pastors who offered words of encouraged inside the Alexandria Mega Shelter.

Preaching from Matthew 8:23-27, Holloway shared with the evacuees that even when everything is falling apart and all possessions have been lost, peace can be found in Jesus Christ.

“Peace comes through the presence of Jesus,” Holloway told the evacuees in his message. “Friends, He was with you, He is with you, He will continue to be with you.

“Whether he calms the storm or not, peace comes in the storm and after the storm through the presence of Jesus,” he continued. “In His presence there is comfort In His presence there is peace when we seek the Father’s heart.”