Pray for prodigal children to return, and believe they will

By Brian Blackwell, Message Staff Writer

RUSTON – Many God-fearing parents feel hopeless when their prodigal son or daughter strays from the faith, wondering where they went wrong in raising their child, Phil Waldrep told the crowd gathered for the annual Senior Adult Luncheon at the 2017 Evangelism Conference (ECON), Jan. 24.

But the long-time evangelist encouraged listening parents and grandparents that all is not lost.

“The very first thing we have to do is say to the Lord, until you show me what I did wrong, I will assume I did nothing wrong and I will not feel guilty anymore,” said Waldrep, who in 1980 with his wife Debbie, started the Phil Waldrep Evangelistic Association. “When you can make that decision, victory begins to come and you are in a position of strength to make other decisions.”

The author of “Reaching Your Prodigal: What Did I Do Wrong? What Do I do Now?” Waldrep said some parents may question the meaning of Proverbs 22:6 – “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

Waldrep said the verse does not teach perfect parenting will equate to perfect children.

“You can be the world’s greatest parent and still have a child who is prodigal and walks away,” he said. “There is nothing you can do to guarantee your child serves God. But you feel guilty. You don’t want to sing in choir or serve on a committee because of the wariness of your child.

“Biblically, you probably did nothing wrong,” he continued. “You can be the world’s greatest parent, do it by the Good Book and still have a child who walks away.”

Waldrep told the gathering that even God’s children strayed from their father’s upbringing.

“Explain to me what God did wrong with Adam and Eve?” Waldrep said. “Perfect father, perfect environment, perfect people — and they walked away. Your kids can have the best of parenting, be taught the truth, and still walk away.”

More than 550 registered for the luncheon at Temple Baptist Church in Ruston, which also included a concert by Squire Parsons, an award-winning Southern Gospel artist who wrote the song “Sweet Beulah Land.”

Jeff Ingram, Louisiana Baptists adult ministry strategist, said the messages Waldrep and Parsons conveyed to the senior adults left them energized for dealing with important matters in responding to prodigal children or grandchildren.

“Squire Parsons reminded us of our hope of Heaven through his music, and Phil Waldrep reminded us of our hope for now through his message,” Ingram said. “I’m so thankful for all the senior adults, leaders and churches who were able to attend. Temple Baptist Church was so accommodating for those who showed up for this life-changing event.”