How to pray for Donald J. Trump

By Waylon Bailey

Today at 12:00 EST Donald J. Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America. This is always history making. It is especially so this year.

America is the envy of the world for a reason. Let us be a people who pray for our country and its leaders.

How should we pray today for President Trump and for America?

First, we should pray for the blessings of God on all who lead.

“First of all, then, I urge that petitions, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for everyone, for kings and all those who are in authority, so that we may lead a tranquil and quiet life in all godliness and dignity. This is good, and it pleases God our Savior, who wants everyone to be saved ad to come to the knowledge of the truth” (1 Timothy 2:1-4).

Second, we should pray for revival and righteousness in America and in our lives.

“Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin condemns any people” (Proverbs 14:34).

“If I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or if I command the locust to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among my people, and my people who are called by my name humble themselves and pray, and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin, and will heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:13-14).

Finally, we should plead with God for His mercy and blessings on our country.

“Hate evil and love good; establish justice in the gate. Perhaps the Lord, the God of hosts, will be gracious to the remnant of Joseph” (Amos 5:15).

“Seek the Lord while he may be found; call on him while he is near. Let the wicked forsake their ways and the unrighteous their thoughts. Let them turn to the Lord, and he will have mercy on them, and to our God, for he will freely pardon” (Isaiah 55:6-7).

Waylon Bailey is pastor of First Baptist Church Covington and a past president of the Louisiana Baptist Convention. This editorial was re-printed from his blog.