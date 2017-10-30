Pollock pastor braves chilly conditions in dunking booth for children’s ministry

By Message Staff

POLLOCK – Brian Gunter is not one to shy away from a challenge.

So, when it came time to help raise money for First Baptist Church in Pollock’s children’s ministry, he braved Saturday morning’s (Oct. 28) chilly temperatures in a dunking booth for the church’s annual Fall Festival.

There were quite a number of church members and others from the community who turned out to insure Gunter got dunked despite the chilly temperatures.

It was all in good fun and for a good cause as $140 was raised at the dunking booth alone while another $70 was raised in other areas of the festival.

“A pastor never knows how much his church loves him until he climbs into a dunking booth on a cool fall day,” Gunter told the Baptist Message. “A few deacons tried to drown me, but I came out unscathed! Sometimes you have to get creative to raise money for the children’s ministry.”

But Gunter’s love of “freezin’ for a reason” will not stop at the First Baptist Pollock fall festival. In the very near future, Gunter said he would be willing to step inside a dunking booth on the property of the Cenla Pregnancy Center in Alexandria to raise money for the organization.

The first pro-life pregnancy center in central Louisiana will offer pregnancy decision coaching by trained advocates, free pregnancy tests, free ultrasounds, information about pregnancy options, maternity and physical resources and post-decision support including parenting education and abortion recovery groups.