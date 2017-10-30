Click to Login or Sign Up

Baptist Message

"Helping Louisiana Baptists Impact the World For Christ"

Brian Gunter prepares for a dip in the dunking booth at the First Baptist Church in Pollock fall festival Oct. 28, 2017. Darin Pasche Facebook photo

Pollock pastor braves chilly conditions in dunking booth for children’s ministry

By Message Staff

POLLOCK – Brian Gunter is not one to shy away from a challenge.

So, when it came time to help raise money for First Baptist Church in Pollock’s children’s ministry, he braved Saturday morning’s (Oct. 28) chilly temperatures in a dunking booth for the church’s annual Fall Festival.

There were quite a number of church members and others from the community who turned out to insure Gunter got dunked despite the chilly temperatures.

It was all in good fun and for a good cause as $140 was raised at the dunking booth alone while another $70 was raised in other areas of the festival.

“A pastor never knows how much his church loves him until he climbs into a dunking booth on a cool fall day,” Gunter told the Baptist Message. “A few deacons tried to drown me, but I came out unscathed!  Sometimes you have to get creative to raise money for the children’s ministry.”

But Gunter’s love of “freezin’ for a reason” will not stop at the First Baptist Pollock fall festival. In the very near future, Gunter said he would be willing to step inside a dunking booth on the property of the Cenla Pregnancy Center in Alexandria to raise money for the organization.

The first pro-life pregnancy center in central Louisiana will offer pregnancy decision coaching by trained advocates, free pregnancy tests, free ultrasounds, information about pregnancy options, maternity and physical resources and post-decision support including parenting education and abortion recovery groups.

Comments