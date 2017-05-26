Pilot for Patients flying for people in need

Pilots for Patients, a Louisiana based 501©3 non-profit organization, is dedicated to providing free air transportation to qualified patients in need of diagnosis and treatment at medical facilities not available locally.

Medical facilities such as M.D. Anderson in Houston, St. Jude in Memphis, TN, and Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, AR.

Pilots for Patients goal is to eliminate the burden of travel and let the patient concentrate on getting better. Patients requesting assistance must be medically stable and ambulatory. Patients have to be able to fly in an unpressurized aircraft and be aware that no medical care is provided in flight.

Pilots volunteer their time, talents and aircrafts to fly missions, for those in need. Flights are limited to 300-350 miles.

We currently require a five to seven day lead time to arrange the flights. Pilots for Patients want to connect pilots, patients and patrons.

Forms can be downloaded from www.pilotsforpatients.org or patients can contact the office to discuss their travel needs.

For more information, call 318.322.5112, e-Email pfp@pilotsforpatients.org or go to their website: www.pilotsforpatients.org.