Participants know the ‘drill’ in State Bible Drill and Youth Speaker’s Tournament competition

By Message Staff

So, you think you know your Bible?

Well, you may not know it as well as you think and certainly not as well as this year’s participants in the Louisiana Baptists’ State Bible Drill and Speakers’ Tournament

An estimated 360 children, youth and teens are expected to compete in this annual event.

Participants in the Bible Drills and Speaker’s Tournaments go through a three-step process which begins in the church before moving on to the district level and finally advancing to the state level. It is at state where qualifiers will face the judges as they test their knowledge of the Bible and how well they are able to speak to a certain assigned topic.

Since the district competition has already been completed, beginning tonight (April 25) at Temple Baptist Church in Ruston is the start of state competition, which is at one of three conveniently located sites. It will continue Thursday evening (April 27) at First Baptist Church in Covington and culminates Saturday morning (April 29) at First Baptist Church in Pineville.

Bible Drill is a discipleship program for children and youth to help increase their knowledge of the Bible. It is also fun as children learn to memorize scripture and gain confidence in their knowledge of the Bible and their ability to quickly locate significant passages with ease.

“Bible Drill hides God’s Word in the hearts of young people and it will not return void,” said Steve Maltempi, Louisiana Baptists youth ministry strategist. “It is a steadfast biblical promise parents and the church can count on. These scriptures can serve as guides of the heart, mind and spirit for years to come.”

For the Youth Drill, scriptures are selected from verses that are considered to be life promises.

Meanwhile, the Youth Speakers’ Tournament is open to teenagers in grades 10 through 12 and centers on a speech on an assigned topic by each participant.

The Speakers’ Tournament is designed to stimulate growth toward Christian maturity by asking youth to think seriously about their Christian commitment.

Awards for the tenth, eleventh and twelfth grade first-place winners include medals, a LifeWay gift card, a trip to the national Youth Speakers Tournament and a four-year, $4,500 per year scholarship to Louisiana College in Pineville.

Those participating in Bible Drill for three, six or nine years receive a medallion.