Page, Luter encourage pastors to pause at Pastors’ Conference

BATON ROUGE – The opening session of the 2017 Pastors’ Conference encouraged ministers and lay people alike to pause and be still before God Sunday, Nov. 12, at Istrouma Baptist Church.

North Monroe Baptist Church’s praise team led times of worship with a mix of classic songs such as “I Stand Amazed” with new tunes including “Come Alive.”

Meanwhile, Frank Page, CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee, and Fred Luter, pastor of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church in New Orleans, delivered inspiring messages that centered around the conference theme “Pause,” based on Psalm 46:10.

Page challenged ministers to stay true to God’s call on their lives, even in the most difficult circumstances.

“God wants us to realize He has a work He wants to do in our lives,” Page said. “And He is not done with us, even when we think we are done.”

Luter closed out the evening with his high-energy style of delivery while sharing about the will of God.

“The safest place in the whole wide world is in the will of God,” Luter said. “But you’ve got to know for sure the Savior, the Spirit and the scriptures. Then you will know the will of God.”

The Pastors’ Conference continues Monday, Nov. 13, with the second day kicking off at 8:30 a.m. before ending at 4 p.m. Those scheduled to preach are Tommy Middleton, director of missions, Baptist Association of Greater Baton Rouge; Michael Wood, pastor, First Baptist Church, West Monroe; Chuck Kelley, president, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary; Ed Litton, pastor, Redemption Church, Saraland, Ala.; and, H.B. Charles, pastor, Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Fla.

The conference also will offer encouragement to pastors through book giveaways; the presentation of Louisiana College’s Pastor Recognition Award; and, a Timothy+Barnabas retreat registration giveaway, which the winner must be present to receive.