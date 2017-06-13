Ouachita to host Called 2 Ministry Retreat for high school students on July 28-29

By Ouachita Baptist University communications

ARKADELPHIA, Ark.—Have you sensed a call to Christian ministry? Are you interested in learning more about diverse ministry opportunities?

Ouachita Baptist University is hosting a Called 2 Ministry Retreat on Friday and Saturday, July 28-29 on Ouachita’s Arkadelphia campus. The unique two-day retreat is designed for high school students who sense God has called them into some area of vocational ministry or are interested in exploring the various areas of ministry available in today’s world.

The two-day retreat is co-sponsored by Ouachita, The Prestonwood Network, Cross Church School of Ministry and the Arkansas Baptist State Convention. Keynote speakers include Jarrett Stephens, teaching pastor at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Dallas; Brian Mills, college pastor at Cross Church, Fayetteville; Jeremy Nottingham, senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Brandon, Miss., and more. Worship will be led by Blake Johnson, student ministry worship leader at Prestonwood.

“Our goal for the retreat is to help prepare high school students on their journey in exploring God’s call to ministry,” said Ouachita President Ben Sells. “We look forward to our retreat leaders encouraging and equipping participants with fresh insights and practical resources.”

Retreat sessions during the event will be:

Inspirational – Participants will be blessed, encouraged and challenged during four keynote sessions led by regional pastors and worship arts ministers.

Educational – Several tracks of breakout sessions will allow participants multiple opportunities to explore options in pastoral ministry, student and children’s ministry, worship arts, women’s and men’s ministry, administration, leadership, missions and more.

Motivational – “What’s Next” wrap-up sessions will provide practical applications, ideas and resources that students can take with them to effectively start preparing for a life of service.

Space is limited for the Called 2 Ministry Retreat. Register online now at www.obu.edu/c2m. The cost is only $35 per person thanks to the retreat’s presenting sponsors. Questions? Email C2M@obu.edu.