Opportunities available to share Christ following tornadoes

By Message Staff

For those wanting to help those affected by the destruction left behind by several tornadoes in New Orleans and the Northshore Tuesday, Feb. 7, opportunities are available to give money, undergo disaster relief training and participate in clean-up efforts.

The Louisiana Baptists missions services team has established a website to help pay for disaster relief operations.

“It looks like there about 2000 homes affected in New Orleans and an undetermined number on the North Shore,” said John Hebert, missions and ministry director for Louisiana Baptists. “We have one church that is a total loss and is uninsured. Monies we receive will go to help that church rebuild and offset the cost of our deployment.”

New Orleans Baptist Association also has two funds in which to donate – one for Suburban Baptist Church which was heavily damaged by the storm, along with its pastor Jeffery Friend; and another for disaster relief efforts. Individuals can donate at the association’s website.

Volunteers interested in working can meet at Gentilly Baptist Church, 5141 Franklin Ave. in New Orleans, at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11, or at Suburban Baptist Church, 10501 Chef Menteur Hwy. in New Orleans, at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. No official training is necessary but volunteers should bring gloves, food and water.

For those living in the southwestern part of the state, training is available Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, at Trinity Baptist Church in Lake Charles. Friday’s session is for those wanting to receiving training as a chaplain from 6 to 9 p.m. The following day, training will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m. for feeding, shower/laundry, assessment, mud-out and chainsaw teams.

To register, visit https://louisianabaptists.org/event/disaster-relief-roundtable-lake-charles/.

A team from the Carey Baptist Association in southwest Louisiana plans to send teams to work in affected areas Monday, Feb. 13.

For its part, Celebration Church in the New Orleans area is accepting donations to distribute in New Orleans East.

After assessing the needs on Wednesday, Feb. 8, church leaders have determined the following personal items are needed:

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Deodorant

Comb

Brush

Lotion

Socks

Shampoo

Conditioner

Baby Wipes

Diapers

Baby Lotion

Formula

Play Pin

CLEANING SUPPLIES/MISC

Gloves

Laundry Detergent

Dish Detergent

Mask

Bleach

Broom

Mop

Bucket

Dustpan

Rake

Large trash bags

Bathroom tissue

Paper towels

Bath towels

Bottled water (cases)

All donations can be delivered to Celebration Church’s future New Orleans campus at the former Lake Forest Baptist Church location, 8821 Morrison Road in New Orleans. Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday and then again Monday through Saturday, until further notice.

Lonnie Tucker, New Orleans campus pastor at Celebration Church, said some people are still recovering from when their homes were damaged or destroyed after Hurricane Katrina in August 2005. Tucker said Christians can be a shining light for people in need of hope.

“These are very dark times for some people,” Tucker said. “This is our opportunity to be the hands of Jesus in these tough times so we could have a peaceful touch and voice to help people have joy in a time that seems it may not be most joyful.

“Celebration Church is all about being the feet of Jesus,” he continued. “So we are hoping, even in this very heavy time, they can experience Jesus through our serving and giving.”