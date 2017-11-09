Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week scheduled Nov. 13-20

First Baptist Church in Monterey recently got in the Christmas spirit by packing shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, whose National Collection Week is fast approaching.

Scheduled Nov. 13-20, National Collection Collection Week is a time when churches and other locations will open their doors for individuals to bring in the packed shoe boxes filled with hygiene items, school supplies and toys. From there, the boxes are shipped to a distribution site for processing before they are delivered to millions of children around the world, many of whom have never received a gift before and have very little to call their own.

“A global movement begins this week across the US and seven other sending countries, millions are focused on making a difference in the lives of children facing difficult circumstances,” Operation Christmas Child Senior Domestic Director Randy Riddle said in a news release. “What a joy to be a part of something bigger than ourselves like Operation Christmas Child. Giving such simple gifts like those found in shoeboxes mean the world to children with great need and it’s something we can all do.”

More than 100,000 volunteers including families, churches and other groups are joining forces to contribute to the largest Christmas project of its kind. In 2017, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach 12 million children, with 9.6 million coming from the United States.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child or to view gift suggestions, call 1-800-353-5949 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.