Online, onsite disaster relief training sessions now available for Harvey response

By Message Staff

As the floodwaters from what was once Hurricane Harvey recede in the coming days and weeks, Louisiana Baptists State Disaster Relief Director Gibbie McMillan is urging as many people as possible to complete training now.

Those who have yet to be trained to serve on a disaster relief team can do so by visiting the disaster relief website. A brief online training session can also be completed there.

Several training sessions are scheduled in the state. These include:

Chaplaincy training

Sept. 5, 8 a.m. to noon

Baptist Association of Greater Baton Rouge office, 10560 Airline Hwy., Baton Rouge. RSVP by email to domstan@basela.org

Mud-out training

Sept. 6, 9:30 a.m. to noon

The New Orleans Baptist Association office, 2222 Lakeshore Dr., New Orleans

Chaplaincy training

Sept. 6, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The New Orleans Baptist Association office, 2222 Lakeshore Dr., New Orleans