Oda Wayne “Tuck” Roberts passes away at 78

Funeral services for Rev. Oda Wayne “Tuck” Roberts, age 78, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church, West Monroe with Bro. Tim Post, Bro. Cal Adams, Dr. Alan Miller, Dr. Mickey Hawkins, and Bro. Werner Aswell officiating. Interment will follow in Hasley Cemetery under the direction of Golden Funeral Home of Bastrop. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 1 p.m..

Roberts of West Monroe was born on May 22, 1939, in Okaloosa, LA. He passed away on July 4, 2017, in Monroe.

“Brother Tuck” pastored Louisiana Baptist churches from 1958 until 1979. He then served in the ministry of evangelism from 1979, until the time of his death. Sept. 1, 2017, would have made sixty years of faithful service in the ministry by Roberts.

He is survived by his wife of almost 56 years, Barbara Bates Roberts (his “Little Darling”); sisters, Dorothy Roberts Head(Oscar) of West Monroe, Betty Roberts Jeffress (Raymond) of Jonesboro, Sandra Kay Roberts Williams (Jerry) of Pineville; brother, Marshall Lee Roberts (LuWana) of Rexburg, Idaho. Other survivors include his “like” daughters, Mona Farley (Craig), Cindy Jeansonne (Lyle) and son Joseph Donad; and his “like” sons, Tim Post (Carmen), Cal Adams (Krystal); his “like” grandchildren, Kaelyn, Phillip and Emily Adams.

Bro. Roberts is preceded in death by his parents, Oda Lee and Tressie Hobbs Roberts; brothers, Bobby Gene Roberts and Rev. Don L. Roberts; sisters, Ruby Roberts McCall, Carolyn Joyce Roberts Curry.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dr. Troy Bostick, Sheriff Mike Stone of Lincoln Parish, LA, George Stone, Wayne Hart, T.L. Rhymes, Drew Pesnell, Jim Pesnell and Chief Jeff Terrell of West Monroe Police Department.

Honorary pallbearers will be all ministers, law enforcement officers present, Howard Coy, Doyle Cox, Calton Yeager, Loy Carson, Richard Patterson, Larry Milby, Ron Lawrence and Doug Stokes.

“Brother Tuck” was special to many people in his revival ministry through the years. Barbara would like to thank everyone for the many expressions of love and prayer support.