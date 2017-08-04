Nothing is too difficult for God

By Steve Horn
When I was a kid a popular weekend show was the Superstars. (I’ve seen a little bit of a comeback of this show this summer with actors, but these are a watered down version of what I remember as kid.)
It was an ongoing competition of athletes from various sports who competed against one another in select sports. The final competition would always be the obstacle course. This series of jumps over walls, and hurdles, and water sometimes humbled the greatest of athletes.
It was exciting at least in part because it made these great athletes seem human. On certain occasions the competitors would have such trouble with a particular obstacle that they would simply just go around that particular element of the race.
They took their time penalty and simply went around the obstacle. Obstacles are like that.
They trip us.
They make us fall.
At times, we even look at the obstacle and simply say “There’s no use.” It’s impossible. We even transfer the idea of impossibility to God.
But, we are reminded in the Bible in several places, including Jeremiah 32, that nothing is impossible for God. What do we do when we face the impossible?
We do what Jeremiah did. We talk to God about our problem and our doubts. We worship Him and read His Word to be reminded of who is He is and what He has done in history. We gather with others to share stories of His power in the most impossible of circumstances.
We do what Isaiah did. Isaiah 6 tells the faith building story of Isaiah entering the Temple focused on his problems. King Uzziah had died. This brought fear to all and, no doubt, fear to Isaiah. But, according to Isaiah 6, he saw the LORD, high and lifted up on the throne. Worship changed his perspective.
Your doubt and the Devil say, “Look at the size of your problem,” but faith and your Heavenly Father say, “Look at the size of your God.”
Some of you are ready to quit. “It’s impossible,” you say. Perhaps it is physical, emotional, or spiritual. Let this truth sink deep into your soul. Ready? “Nothing is too difficult for God!”
Steve Horn is pastor of First Baptist Church in Lafayette and a past president of the Louisiana Baptist Convention. This editorial first appeared in his daily blog.