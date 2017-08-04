Nothing is too difficult for God

By Steve Horn

When I was a kid a popular weekend show was the Superstars. (I’ve seen a little bit of a comeback of this show this summer with actors, but these are a watered down version of what I remember as kid.)

It was an ongoing competition of athletes from various sports who competed against one another in select sports. The final competition would always be the obstacle course. This series of jumps over walls, and hurdles, and water sometimes humbled the greatest of athletes.

It was exciting at least in part because it made these great athletes seem human. On certain occasions the competitors would have such trouble with a particular obstacle that they would simply just go around that particular element of the race.

They took their time penalty and simply went around the obstacle. Obstacles are like that.

They trip us.

They make us fall.

At times, we even look at the obstacle and simply say “There’s no use.” It’s impossible. We even transfer the idea of impossibility to God.