North Eunice DR teams blessed they can be a help and a blessing

By Message Staff

STARKS – North Eunice Baptist Church has a lofty goal.

Once a week, they plan to send a disaster relief team to gut out homes damaged by flooding.

And the church is not wasting any time as they’ve already sent a team to work on the home of an 82-year-old man in Starks, where more than 200 homes in the area flooded because of heavy rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey.

North Eunice Baptist Pastor Travis Turner told the Baptist Message the homeowner, like many in Starks, had recently completed renovations on his home following flooding in March 2016.

“It helped him knowing we were there to pray with him and assure him we were going to complete the job as we promised,” Turner said. “When we finished, I called him to share the news and he couldn’t believe it. He said thank you over and over.”

While the team has responded to previous disasters, Turner said this was the first time they have ventured outside the Eunice area to do relief work. He expects the team will continue working on other homes in Calcasieu Parish.

“Going to work on flooded homes like those in Starks makes us more grateful for what we have,” Turner said. “When we go, we go feeling we will bless others but in the end we feel so blessed ourselves. It’s just a blessing we can show up and help our fellow Louisianans in need.”