Click to Login or Sign Up

Baptist Message

"Helping Louisiana Baptists Impact the World For Christ"

NOBTs awards degrees at December ceremony

NEW ORLEANS (BP) – New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary held its graduation ceremony in late December, awarding 89 master’s degrees, 23 doctoral degrees and 54 bachelor degrees.

Among those graduating were students with Louisiana ties. They were:

Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministry

  • Brock Burch, Kentwood
  • Tim Kyle Cross, New Orleans
  • Dustin Wayne Lee, Lafayett
  • Michael Thomas, Bogalusa

 

Master of Music in Church Music

  • Carly York Fulmer, Gretna

Master of Arts (Biblical Studies)

  • Andy David Nance, Folsom
  • Dusty Michael Rigsby, Slidell

Master of Arts in Christian Apologetics

  • Jade Grantham Turner, Ponchatoula

Master of Arts in Pastoral Ministry

  • Titus Terrebonne, New Orleans

Master of Divinity

  • Andrew Stephen Gaspard, Shreveport
  • Adam Martin, Covington
  • Andrei  Parvu, New Orleans
  • David Wayne Sneed, New Orleans
  • Mason Danny Welch, Baton Rouge

Master of Arts in Marriage and Family Counseling

  • Sarah R Clanton, New Orleans
  • Tiffany Raley, Baton Rouge

Doctor of Ministry

  • Jack Gregory Bell, Hornbeck

Comments