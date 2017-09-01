Noah’s Ark Flood Relief seeks donations to fill trailer for Texas

PINEVILLE – Noah’s Ark Flood Relief, a coalition of 10 central Louisiana churches, is seeking donations to fill up at least an 18-wheeler by Monday for delivery to neighborhoods in Kingwood, Texas.

Formed out of a response to help those impacted by last year’s historic flooding in Denham Springs, Noah’s Ark Flood Relief is collecting items people may have lost when Hurricane Harvey came through their area.

Sheryl Craig, spokesperson for the organization, said they hope the effort is an encouragement to those suffering.

“Christ’s commandment is to love our neighbor as ourselves,” Craig said. “Today is someone else’s turn to experience difficulties but tomorrow may be my turn. It’s about people coming together to help people in need.”

Donations, with the exception of clothing, will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 15 at Trinity Baptist Church, 3905 Trinity Church Road in Pineville. The organization hopes to fill up a second truck by mid-September.

For more information on donating items or volunteering with Noah’s Ark Flood Relief, call 201.8218.