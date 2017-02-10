No change in state science standards bad news for Louisiana students

By Philip Timothy, Message Managing Editor

BATON ROUGE — An 86-person committee tasked with developing and writing new science standards for students from kindergarten through 12th grade in Louisiana is stirring controversy ahead of a February meeting in New Orleans.

Wade Warren, professor of biology at Louisiana College and a member of the committee, states there has been a complete disregard for the information he has provided and his suggested common-sense modifications he has proposed to the standards being written.

The group, which met for the first time Aug. 17-18 in Baton Rouge, has held meetings around the state to purportedly gather input for the review on the standards, which are currently the third oldest in the nation. They were written in 1997.

The committee is scheduled to make its recommendations to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Feb. 13, 2017 in New Orleans at 6026 Paris Avenue, beginning at 9 a.m. At such time, an explanation for the decisions that have been made will be requested. The public is invited to attend.

The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) will then study suggested changes at its March meeting.

Warren writes the committee is not taking into consideration all sides, especially on evolution and differences over how it should be taught.

“There is a healthy disagreement in the scientific community surrounding Darwinian ideas,” wrote Warren.

In his attempts to point this out to the committee, he states a growing number of scientists say “Darwinian tenets such as the tree of life and natural selection as the main driving force of evolution have ‘crumbled, apparently beyond repair.’

“… all major tenets of the modern synthesis have been, if not outright overturned, replaced by a new and incomparably more complex vision of the key aspects of evolution.”

Warren says the section on standards for evolution contains no reference to research which calls the Darwinian model into question.

“I have provided dozens of published peer-reviewed research articles to the writers demonstrating problems with the wording in the standards on evolution,” said Warren. “I also have made recommendations for wording that would more accurately reflect the current state of the science.

“For example: in the proposed standards for High School students, the content standard HS-LS4-1 says, “Genetic information provides evidence of evolution. DNA sequences vary among species, but there are many overlaps; in fact, the ongoing branching that produces multiple lines of descent can be inferred by comparing the DNA sequences of different organisms. Such information is also derivable from the similarities and differences in amino acid sequences and from observable anatomical and embryological evidence.”

Even though, the information is already in most biology texts, Warren claims even a cursory review of the literature reveals major problems in making these inferences.

“I suggested the following wording be added. ‘Results may differ depending on the sequences used,’” said Warren.

Yet, Warren feels the committee has brushed aside his findings by completely disregarding the information provided and the suggested modifications.

“In many ways the Darwinian thinkers and writers of the modern era have become the exact opposite of the hopes articulated in Darwin Day’s mission statement,” Warren said. “Instead, they seem to be trying to create an environment where scientific debate and access to information that disagrees with the Darwinian model is suppressed.

“Does this exemplify intellectual bravery, perpetual curiosity, scientific thinking, or hunger for truth?” Warren wondered. “I think Charles Darwin would be disappointed in a day celebrating his research and thinking that did not allow for intelligent dissent.”