New documentary highlights Metairie child meeting birth parents for first time

By Louisiana Right to Life

A trailer has been released for “I Lived on Parker Avenue,” a new documentary that follows the dramatic cross-country reunion between then LSU student David Scotton and his birth-parents Melissa and Brian, who haven’t seen him since the day he was born.

In less than a week, more than 65,000 people viewed the trailer on Facebook and on the film’s website, www.ILivedOnParkerAve.com.

“This film already has gained a lot of traction,” said New Orleans-based director Philip Braun. “Early screening viewers have reacted powerfully to this very human story of a son who searches for his roots and his birth-parents who have wondered for 20 years whether their son has rejected them for decisions they made before he was born. The depth of Melissa’s raw maternal emotions has especially affected audiences.”

“I Lived on Parker Avenue” details the story of David Scotton who was born in Indiana and placed with his adoptive family in Metairie, Louisiana, in 1993. David attended Jesuit High School and is now a law student at LSU.

Braun worked with Joie de Vivre Media, a New Orleans-based media organization, to film David’s journey, which turned into a 30-minute short documentary. The trailer is available online at www.ILivedOnParkerAve.com.

“I’ve been a part of several productions, but I’ve never worked on such a dramatic story as this. ‘I Lived on Parker Avenue’ is a unique testament to the beauty of adoption, and I expect it will inspire viewers,” Braun said.

More information on the film can be found on the website, which includes a link to donate and to its social media. The full film releases March 8.