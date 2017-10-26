Mission giant Hodnett passes away at 85

CHARENTON — Bobby Hodnett passed away on October 16, 2017 at the age of 85.

A native of Colfax, Louisiana, and a resident of the Baldwin and Franklin area for the past 50 years, passed away Monday, October 16, 2017. At the time of his passing, he was the pastor of Cypremort Point Baptist Mission and associate pastor at Little Pass Baptist Church.

A former semi-pro baseball player, he gave his heart to Christ and pursued ministry with all that was in him for 60 plus years.

He came to First Baptist Church in Franklin in November of 1968 and served as music and youth pastor. He then went to the Myette Point Baptist Mission in Franklin.

In 1973, he restarted Little Pass Baptist Mission in Charenton as their pastor. He led them to tremendous growth as a fully constituted church. Under his leadership, the church was moved from the levee to a piece of land across from the Charenton post office. He then lead the church to build a sanctuary, fellowship hall, and a two story education building. He retired in 2009 as Senior Pastor but never retired from ministry.

Hodnett was well known for missions and evangelism.

At one time in his career, he pastored Little Pass, the Baldwin Mission and Cypermort Point Baptist Mission all at the same time. Both mission churches were started by him and still remain a part of Little Pass. He was very active in Native American work, not only at the Chitimacha Indian Reservation in Charention, but in Arizona as well. He was well known throughout St. Mary Parish for his love of people and his love of Christ.

Those left to cherish his memory include his five daughters, Yvonne Hodnett Welch, Renee Hodnett Griffin (Fred), Angie Hodnett Bailey (Kent), Elisabeth Hodnett Chambers and Ruth Hodnett; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and one brother, Raymond Odell Hodnett of Colfax.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary Dean Hodnett, and his parents, Pete and Olive Hodnett.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider making memorial contributions to Little Pass Baptist Church (note in memo for Rev. Hodnett Memorial Fund), PO Box 326, Charenton, LA 70523.