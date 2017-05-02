Mexico trip no spring break for BCM students

By Brian Blackwell, Message Staff Writer

COAHUILA, Mexico – Instead of joining classmates on the beach or in the mountains for spring break, Baptist Collegiate Ministry students with Louisiana State University and Southern University, along with other Louisiana Baptists, took a road trip of their own – south of the border for a week of sharing the Gospel with thousands of Mexicans.

By the conclusion of the mission trip, April 7-14 in the state of Coahuila near the U.S.-Mexico border, the team saw more than 30 people accept Christ, including two LSU students who thought they were there to minister to the spiritual transformation of others.

UNITY & SERVICE

LSU BCM Director Steve Masters said he was overjoyed with the students’ attitude of serving others first, no matter the unfamiliar situations they faced.

“The vast majority of college students in the United States use their spring break to go on a trip or outing with friends,” Masters said. “I am very proud of our 2017 Mexico mission trip participants for using their spring break to spread the Gospel. They worked long hours, traveled in vans, slept on the floor or in bunk beds, did all this without air conditioning, and loved every minute of it.”

The team included 90 LSU and two Southern University BCM students, BCM staff and Baton Rouge area pastors and laymen.

Progression Baptist Church, Istrouma Baptist Church and Jefferson Baptist Church in Baton Rouge provided adult leaders. Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, Hebron Baptist Church in Denham Springs, Southside Baptist Church in Denham Springs and Woodlawn Baptist Church in Baton Rouge provided vans for transportation.

PRACTICAL MINISTRY

Seven smaller teams were formed to work with more than 300 children and teenagers in seven Bible clubs. They also painted and did some light construction on six church buildings.

But the teams also encouraged patients at a special needs orphanage; ministered to 14 children and teenagers at another orphanage; conducted a sports clinic in the town of Morales; and volunteered at medical clinics.

More than 75 children and adults attended each evening of the sports clinic, enjoying sessions in basketball, cheerleading, Crossfit, golf, soccer and volleyball. Meanwhile, students working on medical degrees from LSU assisted Mexican doctors in treating more than 130 people.

GOSPEL IMPACT

The teams saw the most decisions at the Bible clubs, at which more than 30 children confessed Christ as Savior. The sports clinic also yielded results, with several Mexicans making a commitment to follow Christ.

Sarah Farley, associate BCM director at LSU, said one of the students from her campus was convicted of her need for salvation during one of the Bible clubs.

“Martha told me that during the Gospel presentation, she believed that she was a sinner in need of a Savior,” Farley recalled. “The kids understood about God’s love and she didn’t have Him in her heart.”

Maddie, another LSU student who accepted Christ, did so during a large group devotional time. For one-and-a-half years, her friends prayed she would accept Jesus and the mission trip to Mexico proved to be the setting for her conversion.

“It goes to show you that missions is more than going and sharing with people outside our group,” Farley said. “The Lord was also doing things in our own group. Mission trips are important for those serving and well as those who are served.

“God is always up to something and He’ll always show His love in some of the most unlikely ways sometime,” Farley said. “What better way to see Jesus than seeing tangible evidence of God through remarkable salvation stories.”

Istrouma Baptist Church Pastor Jeff Ginn, who trained pastors in the area and spoke at an Easter Week retreat inside several churches, said a highlight was fellowshipping with other pastors in the country.

“One of the great joys in meeting with Mexican pastors was to do what 1 Thessalonians 5:11 commands – encourage one another,” he said. “It was definitely a two-way street. For any encouragement that we were to them, it was multiplied back to us. Many of the pastors there labor with few resources and against overwhelming odds. Their faithfulness is an inspiration.”

OVERCOMING OBSTACLES

Throughout the trip, God reminded the students about the importance of trusting Him despite hindrances, such as overcoming a language barrier.

“God showed me to continue to rely on Him even when things get difficult because if He sends you to do something, He will make a way for you to do it,” said Taylor Freeman, a junior at LSU from Dry Prong. “He also showed me that He has a plan for me. Just when I felt unimportant and useless on this trip due to my lack of Spanish skills, He sent people to show me that I am doing something that is not useless and I am still doing God’s work.”

Adaoma Ngari, a junior from Prairieville, echoed the thought.

“Constantly, I was reminded of his love,” Ngari said. “Just watching how the language barrier did not stop the love of God from being exposed was truly amazing. Also, I have been reminded how important it is to really live for God and make Him the center of my life.”

Farley said watching students step out of their comfort zone and trust God is a reason why she enjoys these mission trips.

“I love watching college students see that God is moving all over the world and that it does not always look the same as it does back in their city, but it does always reflect the Gospel,” Farley said. “They get to experience worshiping alongside their spiritual family in another language and see a glimpse of what heaven will be like with many nations and languages.

“It is always amazing to watch how students start to connect with each other and serve alongside one another the moment their feet hit the ground,” she continued. “Mission trips like Mexico shows how serving Christ helps bring people together.”

The trip was the first international mission trip for the BCM at Southern University, which was formed in the fall of 2016. Southern BCM Director Jason Thomas said the trip solidifies his students will have a clear mission of service on and off campus.

“Our first mission trip was a very different environment, causing our students to have to adapt to being without the kind of conveniences they are used to back in Louisiana,” Thomas said. “And I’m proud of how they responded.

“They have come back to Southern wanting to be back in Bible study, and they are on fire for sharing the Gospel on their campus.”

COMMITMENT NOT TRADITION

The BCM’s involvement in Mexico can be traced back to 1992, when they worked with churches in Piedras Negras and just to the south of the city in the Casa Hogar orphanage. With the exception of 2010-2015 when they did not travel back due to drug cartel violence, the BCM has returned to work there annually.

Masters said after conducting extensive research by visiting with pastors in the country, International Mission Board representatives, border patrol officers and other government officials, he is confident that working in the Piedras Negras area is safe for mission teams; and, he encourages others to consider going there to share Christ’s love.

“We need more groups to come because there is such a great need,” Masters said. “We’ve been coming for the last two years and security has not been an issue for us.”

IN THEIR WORDS

“He showed me that everything I have is a blessing from Him. He reminded me to stay humble and never take for granted my life. Also, I learned you don’t need much to be happy.”

Victoria Harp- Sophomore, Covington

“This week reminded me to stop and look around at how others in this world go about their daily lives. The people here in Piedras Negras live in a way that is much more simple and faithful than I find the people in the U.S. do. I have learned a lot from them and plan on changing the way I live my life in order to be more like them.”

Phoebe Fortenberry- Sophomore, New Orleans

“God just reminded me how powerful and uncontainable He is. To see other people singing the same songs I do, reading the same Bible, and serving the same God I do was such a powerful thing to witness.”

Kendall Mangum- Freshman, Shreveport

“Oh wow, I don’t even know where to begin. I came on this trip solely for the medical experience, but I have been forever changed. I have strayed from God recently and He has called me back through this trip. This trip and everyone on it has reminded me of what I am missing.”

Carly Moore- Sophomore, Abita Springs

“He reminded me that He has given me specific skills and talents that I should be using to grow His kingdom.”

Zach Luneau- Junior, Alexandria

“God really challenged me to be strong in my patience, courage, and faith when working with the special needs children of Bethesda. It was especially challenging when bathing the children, but it was the most amazing and humbling experience.”

Mary Gueho- Sophomore, Baton Rouge

“The Lord showed me two big things this week: 1. The power of our words to give life, and 2. The need to share the Gospel- to treat every day as a mission trip.”

Nathan Lilly-Junior, Prairieville

“It was a very cool experience to worship in two different languages. I want to be more intentional with my conversations (when thinking of my team). I wish I knew more Spanish. I was challenged to be flexible.”

Morgan Manuel- Sophomore, Mandeville

“He reminded me that He has given me specific skills and talents that I should be using to grow His kingdom.”

Zach Luneau- Junior, Alexandria

“This was such an amazing experience for me. God really showed me how powerful His word is. No matter what we did or what language was spoken God’s light was able to shine bright. One thing that God reinforced to me was the many ways his word can be spread.”

Brittany Freeman- Sophomore, Dry Prong

“God reminded me how powerful He is and that His plan is always better than ours. He always provides and is so faithful.”

Sarah Dieck- Sophomore, Covington

“No matter where He asks me to go or what He asks me to do, my answer needs to be/must be ‘yes’.”

Tammy Pearson- Adult, Port Allen

“God showed me to continue to rely on Him even when things get difficult because if He sends you to do something, He will make a way for you to do it. He also showed me that He has a plan for me. Just when I felt unimportant and useless on this trip due to my lack of Spanish skills, He sent people to show me that I am doing something that is not useless and I am still doing God’s work.”

Taylor Freeman- Junior, Dry Prong

“He challenged me in my ability to show compassion to everyone I came in contact with. He grew my love for people so much. He convicted me of underestimating His power.”

Caroline Favrot- Sophomore, Convington

“Constantly, I was reminded of his love. Just watching how the language barrier did not stop the love of God from being exposed was truly amazing. Also, I have been reminded how important it is to really live for God and make Him the center of my life.”

Adaoma Ngari- Junior, Prarieville