Man arrested shortly after allegedly trying to break into New Beulah Baptist Church

By Message Staff

HAMMOND – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Nebraska man after his unsuccessful attempt of allegedly breaking into New Beulah Baptist Church last weekend.

The incident happened Aug. 19 at approximately 2 a.m. when deputies apprehended Kurt Lawson, 51, as he was attempting to flee the scene of the church, according to a news release from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Once deputies responded to an activated burglary alarm at the church, they observed a white Chrysler mini-van leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed, leaving behind a cloud of dust and debris.

When deputies stopped the vehicle, they observed Lawson was bleeding from his head and arm. Lawson was then detained, pending a roadside investigation. He is in the parish jail, charged and booked with reckless operation of a vehicle and burglary of a religious building.

One of the church windows was shattered and fresh droplets of blood were left at the scene, according to the news release. No items were believed to have been taken from the church at this time.

Evidence was collected and taken into a Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for further examination.

“It is so seldom those who break into our churches get caught,” said Lonnie Wascom, director of missions for Northshore Baptist Association, which includes New Beulah Baptist Church. “I’m proud of our sheriff’s office for catching him.”