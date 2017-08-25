Louisuiana Notables

ON THE MOVE

Steven (wife Pammie) McAbee is the new pastor of Open Door Fellowship in Coushatta.

Avery Dixon is the new pastor at Trinity Baptist Church, Hammond.

Bobby LeCompte is the new discipleship minister at Bedico Baptist Church, Ponchatoula.

Casey Stark is the new pastor at First Baptist Church, Slidell.

Zach Husser is the new minister of music/discipleship at Westside Baptist Church, Ponchatoula.

Blake Becnel is the new minister to young adults at Westside Baptist Church, Ponchatoula.

Ray Werline is the new pastor at Woodhaven Baptist Church, Tickfaw.

HOMECOMING

First Baptist Church, Doyline: 93rd Homecoming, September 10, 10 a.m., special music; 11 a.m., Worship service; dinner on the grounds will be held following the service. Guest Speaker: Ray Hearron. Special Music: Bruce Lee. Pastor: Paul Pierson.

Welcome Home Baptist Church, Hebert: Homecoming, September 10, 10:30 a.m. Speaker: Tony Robinson. Special Music: Kinetek. Pastor: Jim McKeithen.

REVIVAL

Calvary Baptist Church, Forest Hill: Revival, September 3-6, Sunday, 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Evangelist: Wayne Jones from Freedom Mission, Logansport LA. Special Music: Josh & Vallery Dixon. Pastor: Wayne Dunn.

Carolina Baptist Church, Saline: Revival, September 3-6, Evangelist: Scotty McDowell, chalk artist. Pastor: Ken Roberts.

Social Springs Baptist Church, Ringgold: Fall Revival, September 3-10, 6 p.m. nightly. Evangelist: Richard Kaufman. Special Music: Donna Weaver. Pastor: James Hester.

Summerville Baptist Church, Summerville: Revival, September 7-9, Evangelist: Scotty McDowell, chalk artist.

Temple Baptist Church, Jena: LaSalle Baptist Association Evangelistic Event, September 9, 6:30-8 p.m. Evangelist: Casey Johnson. Worship: Broken Vessels (Tory Dardar). This event is designed to reach all ages and is in conjunction with the Louisiana Baptist Convention’s Harvest initiative, which is designed to reach every household by 2018. The theme is John 4:35. Pastor: Johnnie Phillips, Evangelistic Coordinator.

First Baptist Church, Ferriday: Delta Baptist Associational Evangelism Rally, September 10, 6 p.m. Guest Speaker: Wayne Jenkins. Special Music: Glen Roberts. Pastor: William Joshua Morea.

Philadelphia Baptist Church at Horseshoe Drive, Alexandria: Celebration of Hope Revival, September 10-13, Sunday, 10:45 a.m. & 6 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Evangelist: David Hankins. Pastor: Clay Fuqua.

Richey Baptist Church, Deville: Revival, September 10-13, Sunday 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday 7 p.m. Evangelist: Scotty McDowell, chalk artist. Pastor: Grady Dodge.

Emmanuel Baptist Church, Shreveport: Fall Revival, September 10-13, 10:45 a.m. & 6:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 6 p.m. Evangelist: Steve Hale. Pastor: Chad Hardbarger.

Welcome Home Baptist Church, Hebert: Revival, September 11-13, 6:30 p.m. nightly. Guest Speaker: Tony Robinson. Special Music: Rick and Jenny Duckett. Pastor: Jim McKeithen.

Tillou Baptist Church, Bastrop: Revival, September 13-16. Evangelist: Rubin Weaver, Friday and Saturday. Pastor: Taylor Freeland.

Coteau Baptist Church, Houma: Renew & Refresh Revival, September 14-17, Thursday- Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. Speakers: Fred Luter, pastor of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, (Thursday) and Bill Robertson, LBC Pastoral Leadership Director (Friday – Sunday). Special Music: LeFevre Quartet. Pastor: Wayne Hunt.

LAGNIAPPE

Milldale Baptist Church, Zachary: Labor Day Bible Conference, September 1-4, Begins 6:30 Fridays and ends noon Monday. Evangelist: Bob Pitman, Malcolm Ellis, Jimmy Robertson, Paul Tsika, Roc Collins. Music: Fred Guilbert. Pastor: Jason Robertson.

Social Springs Baptist Church, Ringgold: “Whosoever Will” Men’s Conference, September 2, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Cost: No charge — open to all adult men. Pastor: James Hester.

Trinity Baptist Church, Pineville: The Southern Plainsmen in concert, September 3, 6 p.m. We will have a love offering for the Plainsmen. Pastor: Darryl Hoychick.

First Baptist Church, DeRidder: An Evening with Phillips, Craig & Dean, September 7, 6:30 p.m. Cost: $20 general admission. For more information, call 337.463.9047 or go online www.fbcderidder.org. Pastor: Josh Eubanks.

Ebenezer Baptist Church, Jonesboro: North Central Baptist Association presents its annual Men and Boys Rally 2017, September 7, 6:30 p.m. Speaker: Wilton Wall. Special Music: Donald Rudd. A full meal will be provided free of charge. For more information and/or to sign up, please call Wayne Morrow at 318.259.2162 or 318.628.0505. Pastor: Wayne Morrow.

Washington Baptist Church, Washington: Joe Aulds guest speaker, September 10, 11 a.m. Pastor: Louis Charrier.

First Baptist Church, Pineville: First@First Business Leader Luncheon, September 11, noon. Speaker: Jessica Thacker, communication professor at Louisiana State University at Alexandria. Cost: $10 and you may pay at the door. Please RSVP to Melinda Langford (mlangford@fbcpineville.net. Pastor: Stewart Holloway.