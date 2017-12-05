Louisiana’s Kennedy issues statement on passage of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

By Office of U.S. Sen. John Kennedy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) was among those voting Dec. 2 for H.R. 1, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. According to the non-partisan group the Tax Foundation, under the Senate tax bill, Louisiana will see an increase of 12,611 new jobs and the average family will gain $1,857 in after-tax income.

“This bill is about three things: tax cuts, jobs, and more jobs,” said Sen. John Kennedy. “It doesn’t take an expert to see what’s stalling the American economy: middle-class families need to see more of their hard-earned dollars in their bank accounts. This bill gives them that while allowing American job creators the freedom and flexibility they need to increase wages and create jobs.”

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will: