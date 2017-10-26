Louisiana’s Johnson, Abraham among those voting for tax reform

By Message Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Members of Louisiana’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives are upbeat after Republicans narrowly adopted a budget resolution they hope cuts American’s taxes by the end of the year.

Passed Thursday, Oct. 26, by a vote of 216-212, the vote allows Republicans to start working on tax cuts, a top item on the Republican and President Donald Trump’s agenda. The Senate passed the measure last week.

“Today the House took an important step toward reforming our tax code by passing a budget resolution,” U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham posted on his Facebook page. “This means we can overcome the Senate’s out dated filibuster rules to reform our tax code with a simple majority instead of 60 votes.

“If all Republicans in the Senate keep their word – unlike with Obamacare repeal – then we can finally reform our tax code to put more money in the pockets of middle class families and allow our small businesses to grow and be competitive,” continued Abraham, a member of Alto Baptist Church. “I believe we can get this done for the working families across the United States.”

Fellow Louisiana Republican Mike Johnson, a Republican and member of First Baptist Church in Bossier City, echoed the thought.

“Sending this budget to the president’s desk is the first step in getting real relief to the American people,” Johnson said in a statement. “Through our vote today, we have paved the way for Congress to enact meaningful tax reform creating more jobs, bigger paychecks and a stable economy. Working-class families continue to suffer under oppressive policies that push the American dream further from their reach. Tax reform will unleash the free market again and ensure all Americans have the opportunity to grow.”